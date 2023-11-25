Clarksville, TN – The annual First Baptist Clarksville Tour of Trees is about to begin. Described as a Christmas tree ministry by Helen Allen, visitors will be treated to more than 50 beautifully decorated Christmas trees on display inside the Grace Worship Concourse this year.

“We are a team,” Allen said. “We started this more than ten years ago, and every year it gets bigger. I coordinate this, but I do have a wonderful team. We have 51 trees this year. There is plenty of room around the main concourse. All are Christian and Spiritual. We take pride in the fact that we recognize our Lord with every single tree.”

Allen said that the work begins each year in April.

“That’s when we start working on the individual trees on paper,” Allen said. “We sketch it, and talk about it, and organize it. The planning lasts until August. Then, on the 12th of November, we come together after our Sunday service, all the bare trees are brought down from storage, put up, fluffed, and we start putting the lights on.”

There are currently approximately 150 bins kept in storage. The ornaments are all carefully unpacked, and the next morning a team of 20 – 25 people (volunteers) starts decorating. They work all week to get the trees ready by Saturday.

The trees all have themes, like “Come and Worship” which is decorated with Cardinals and homemade churches. A lot of the themes are based on Christmas Carols, Silent Night, Deck the Halls Joy to the World, and so forth.

“We have a Holy Land tree, which is decorated with lots of Nativity scenes, I say that with sadness right now,” Allen said. “Our patriotic tree gets a lot of attention. We honor our veterans and our active duty service members in all branches. The tree is decked out in red, white, and blue. We have a lot of military in our church, and they love to get their pictures taken in front of that tree.”

Allen said that the first tree always stands inside the steeple entrance. “It is white and has a lot of crystal. Visitors will enter there, then proceed into the concourse. That’s starts the other 50 trees will be.”

When asked about a favorite, Allen said, “I like ’em all. There isn’t one that is prettier than the rest. A lot of work goes in. We want them all to be outstanding, to speak to you, and speak to your heart. We have beautiful Christian ornaments on every tree, and I think we serve that purpose very well.”

Tours will begin the Monday after Thanksgiving, November 27th. You can do a self-guided tour or request a guide. Groups usually call ahead to schedule a guided tour. You can enter the church as early as 8:30am.

“Come on in and take your time,” Allen said. “We get a lot of groups each year, and we’re happy to guide you through. Last year, we had more than 2,000 visitors tour the trees. Everyone in the community is welcome. All denominations visit us. We welcome all groups and organizations, school groups, garden clubs, women’s clubs, etc. It makes my heart so joyful for these people to come in and spend time. They always leave very pleased, and many come back every year.”

To request a guide, call 931.645.2431. Allen and her team, Allison Clouser, Marilyn Chilcutt, and Peggy Vaden invite you to see these beautifully decorated trees, each of which tells a story.