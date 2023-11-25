Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee Celebrate Holiday Season

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee have announced the state’s official Christmas celebrations: Christmas at the Capitol and “Heaven and Nature Sing” tours of the Tennessee Residence.

“Maria and I look forward to continuing the Tennessee tradition of generosity throughout the holiday season,” said Governor Bill Lee. “We invite Tennesseans to join us in giving back as we reflect on our many blessings and prepare our hearts to receive the ultimate gift, the birth of Christ.”

The annual Christmas at the Capitol celebration will take place on Monday, November 27th at 5:30pm CT. The event is open to the public and will feature the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, the Choir Room Choir, the 129th Army Band, and a visit from Santa.

The Christmas tree, a 35-foot Norway spruce, will be donated by Ms. Dexie Goff of Springfield. Goff is a retired Army veteran.

The Governor and First Lady will be joined by the evening’s guests of honor from My Friend’s House, a Middle Tennessee nonprofit that offers temporary, short-term residential support for at-risk boys ages 12-18 in the state’s custody.

In partnership with the First Lady’s Tennessee Serves giving initiative, the Lees invite guests to bring donations of canned fruits and vegetables, baby diapers, and wipes to donate to Sevier County Food Ministries.

The Tennessee Residence will be open for Christmas tours from December 1st-3rd and December 7th-10th. The décor theme, “Heaven and Nature Sing,” portrays the larger-than-life magic experienced during the holiday season, the beauty of Tennessee’s natural landscapes, and the joy of Christ’s coming and the world’s salvation.

All tours are self-guided, free to the public, and require a reservation.

Tour guests are encouraged to support five featured Tennessee nonprofits this holiday season by donating requested items, which can be found here.