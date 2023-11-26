Austin Peay State University Department of Music presents the 14th Annual Holiday Dinner, the Governors Holiday Dinner

Clarksville, TN – Prepare to be swept away in a festive celebration of music, camaraderie, and holiday cheer at the 14th Annual Holiday Dinner – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Governors Holiday Dinner. Join us on Saturday, December 9th, 2023, at 7:00pm for an evening of elegance and enchantment in the Morgan University Center Ballroom.

Our holiday dinners have been a tradition of joy and wonder, featuring themes such as a Tennessee hoedown, a medieval dinner with games, a soirée in Paris, and a masquerade. We invite you to our 14th Annual Holiday Dinner, promising an unforgettable experience that will once again captivate your senses.

Immerse yourself in the sounds of the season with collaborative performances by the APSU Choirs, Music Theatre Ensemble, and Folk Music Ensemble. APSU faculty members Deonté Warren, Penelope Shumate, and Jeffrey Williams will grace the stage with soulful solos, and the Clarinet Choir will perform our Alma Mater, adding a special touch to the evening’s repertoire.

The Governors Holiday Dinner is a black-tie optional event, offering reserved seating at $100 for an intimate and memorable experience. As we celebrate the spirit of the season, the event serves a dual purpose of bringing people together and raising scholarships for students in the choral program at APSU.

This musical extravaganza is organized by Dr. Korre Foster and the APSU Foundation, and attendees will receive a tax-deductible donation letter above the cost of the meal, contributing to a worthy cause.

To secure your place at The Governors Holiday Dinner, kindly RSVP at www.alumni.apsu.edu/HolidayDinner23 by Thursday, November 30th, 2023.

For those interested in enhancing their experience by sponsoring a table, please get in touch with the APSU Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Office at 931.221.7127.