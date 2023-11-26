49.1 F
Clarksville
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for November 26th – 30th, 2023

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – As we step into the workweek, Clarksville is set to experience a mix of conditions that embody late fall.

As the stars emerge tonight, prepare for a drop in temperature, reaching a low around 27. Clouds will gradually give way to partial clarity, accompanied by a west-northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 41, a contrast to the brisk morning. Monday night will see mostly clear skies and a gentle west-southwest wind of around 5 mph, leading to a low of around 25.

Come Tuesday, there will be sunny skies with a high near 43. The evening maintains its clarity on Tuesday night, with a clear sky and a gentle south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, preventing temperatures from plummeting too drastically, settling around 28.

Wednesday promises abundant sunshine, bringing a high near 54, accompanied by a west-southwest wind gusting up to 25 mph. As midweek beckons, Wednesday night turns mostly clear, preserving a low around 33 with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday carries a 20 percent chance of rain after noon amidst mostly sunny conditions, with a high near 58. Brace for Thursday night, as the chances of rain increase to 60 percent, likely arriving after midnight. The night will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43.

Keep checking with Clarksville Online to ensure you’re prepared for whatever weather Clarksville offers this week.

