Marsha Blackburn Report: Wishing You A Happy Thanksgiving!

Washington, D.C. – As we gather with our loved ones each year, it is important to focus on the many blessings bestowed upon our families and our nation.

On Thanksgiving and every day, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve you in the U.S. Senate. I hope you and your loved ones had a day filled with joy, laughter, delicious food, and abundant blessings from the Lord.

Thanksgiving is always a favorite in the Blackburn household. It’s a special time to gather as a family, reflect on what we’re grateful for, and enjoy a traditional Turkey Day meal. As my kids have grown and had kids of their own, Thanksgiving has been a fun holiday to pass on traditions and staple recipes. This year, I am sharing two recipes that our family must have on the table – my vegetarian dressing and cranberry chutney. Follow along and be sure to tag me in your own Thanksgiving Day recipes – @MarshaBlackburn, on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Tennessee’s small businesses are the cornerstone of our economy and the heart and soul of our communities. As I visit each county in the state every year, I get the wonderful opportunity to meet many small business owners and tour their shops. Their hard work and passion for what they do fills me with optimism for the future, and I always value their feedback as I work in Washington. Join me in shopping small and local this Small Business Saturday!

Last week, nearly 200 members of the Memphis Jewish community came to Washington, D.C. to voice their support for Israel amid the horrific rise in antisemitism we are witnessing across the country. I stand with them, and I will continue fighting to protect our Jewish American communities across Tennessee and the nation.

