Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for November 27th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from different rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of November 27th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Wilson is an adult, male Labrador mixed breed. Wilson is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new family. He will be so happy with a large fenced yard and plenty of toys. Wilson will be a great hiking, jogging buddy! Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Wes is a male Domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained, and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. Find him at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Merry is a small female Domestic Shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, litter trained, and spayed. Merry and her 2 siblings are available for adoption either together or can go to separate homes. She is a bit skittish at first but with patience she will come around. They all do need to be in homes with other cats to help them decompress and show them how to be kitties.

Merry and her siblings can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Tippy is a young male domestic shorthair kitten. He is friendly, playful, and gentle. Tippy is litter trained, fully vetted, dewormed, neutered, felv/fiv negative and on flea/tick prevention. He is good with other cats and will make a great lap companion.

For more information and application, contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Freddie is a super sweet 16-month-old Shepherd mix. Freddie is fully vetted, neutered, HW negative, and on monthly preventatives. He does have a lot of energy and will need a family willing to keep Freddie challenged and active. He is very smart and would do well with agility, dock diving, and even Barn hunts!! This wonderful boy deserves his own family.

If you think he will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Loki is a large male German Shepherd. He is just under 2 years old, fully vetted, neutered, and microchipped. Loki loves to run and play and does well with other dogs and children and enjoys long walks and runs with his person. He does need to be crated when left alone since he does have separation anxiety.

He would do well with a family that can give him the time and further training he deserves and must commit to exercising him daily. He will need a minimum 6-foot privacy fence in the yard as he does have the super power ability to easily clear a 4-foot fence. Loki knows some basic commands and is a quick learner.



Loki can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sissy Girl is a 2-year-old female Yorkshire terrier mix. She is about 15 pounds, spayed, microchipped and fully vetted. She is friendly, playful and smart. Sissy is house-trained and good with other dogs but can get a bit bossy and is good with children.

You can find Sissy Girl and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Houston is a 3-year-old male Boxer mix. Usually, we present the pet’s details for potential adopters but today we also wish to add a few more details to his story. As witnessed in his photo, he is with one of the Farm’s loving staff members, and without any coaching he just came up to her and gave her all his love.

The staff says this is an everyday occurrence with this loving boy. He is so happy being with people and just wants his forever family. Houston is neutered, fully vetted, great with kids but because he is a big boy would do best with kids maybe 8-10 or older just due to size.

He absolutely LOVES everyone, is silly, loves to play with toys and is just a fun boy, but because of his size, potential adopters ONLY see a really big dog and never get any further in wanting to even meet him. He has sat patiently in rescue for 2 years waiting for his forever family to find him.



If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Yuri is a 7 month old male little gray tabby. He is fully vetted, litter-trained, very friendly and outgoing. He is super affectionate and just an absolute joy to be around.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Doc is a young male Beagle/Terrier mix. He is friendly, gentle, smart, playful and loves giving kisses. Doc is fully vetted, neutered and kennel trained. Doc prefers to have a chewy toy or Antler when he is kenneled to keep him busy but he does play well with other dogs and good with children. Doc needs a NO CAT home please. Doc had a hip injury when younger which does cause a slight limp but DOES NOT by any means impair his running and playing. He is just a happy guy. He is so affectionate and will make a wonderful companion.

If you would like to be part of Doc’s journey and can be that special person for him and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Claussen is a 2-month-old Border Collie/Wirehaired Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, age age-appropriate vaccinations (will need his 12-week and 16-week shots at those times) microchipped, flea/tick prevention, and will end up weighing about 20-25 pounds.

He is super playful, cuddly, friendly, curious, and an all ‘round silly pup. His adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training.

To complete an application and find out more about Claussen you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/claussen or message them on Facebook at wwww.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Bianca is a 6-year-old female Mountain Cur/Fiest mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and crate and house trained. She is very energetic and is more comfortable with children 7 years old and up. She loves attention and loves snuggling with her people. A big yard and lots of toys will be ideal!

If you are looking for a great addition to your family, a loyal companion, want more information on Bianca and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com