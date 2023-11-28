34.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Two Car Wreck with Injuries ono Wilma Rudolph...
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Two Car Wreck with Injuries ono Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Applebee’s

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Tuesday, November 28th, 2023, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:44pm on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Fairbrook Place (Applebee’s).

There was one southbound lane open, which caused traffic congestion. The roadway was expected to be cleared within the next hour, but motorists were advised to find an alternate route until the roadway could be opened back up. The roadway is back open now.

The status of those injured in the crash is unavailable at this time, but they are considered non-life-threatening.

There is no other information available at this time.

Previous article
APSU Men’s Basketball takes on Morehead State at F&M Bank Arena, Wednesday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online