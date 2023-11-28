Clarksville Police Department reports Two Car Wreck with Injuries ono Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Applebee’s

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, November 28th, 2023, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:44pm on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Fairbrook Place (Applebee’s).

There was one southbound lane open, which caused traffic congestion. The roadway was expected to be cleared within the next hour, but motorists were advised to find an alternate route until the roadway could be opened back up. The roadway is back open now.

The status of those injured in the crash is unavailable at this time, but they are considered non-life-threatening.

There is no other information available at this time.