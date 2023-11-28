F&M Bank Arena to host NXT Vengeance Day® on February 4th

Clarksville, TN – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that NXT Vengeance Day will take place live at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, February 4th, 2024. This marks the first-ever NXT premium live event to take place in Tennessee.

Tickets for NXT Vengeance Day go on sale Friday, December 8th at 10:00am CT via www.ticketmaster.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities are available now by visiting www.wwe.com/nxtdeadline-presale.

NXT Vengeance Day will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion lja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, NXT Tag Team Champions Andre Chase and Duke Hudson, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton, and more.

NXT Vengeance Day will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up-to-date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”), and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following the screening.