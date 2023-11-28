Gateway Chamber Orchestra to perform “The Nutcracker” on December 9th & 10th

Clarksville, TN – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is proud to announce an extraordinary production of the timeless holiday classic, The Nutcracker, showcasing a mesmerizing blend of musical styles.

Set against the backdrop of the Mabry Concert Hall at Austin Peay State University (APSU), this extraordinary concert on December 9th and 10th, 2023, promises a night of transcendent music, pushing the boundaries of tradition while celebrating this holiday classic.

The Nutcracker will captivate audiences with a remarkable fusion of Tchaikovsky’s original score, the vibrant jazz interpretation by Duke Ellington, Latin-inspired arrangements by Sverre Indris Joner, and a newly commissioned interpretation by the talented composer Vinicio Meza. This innovative and eclectic approach infuses the beloved holiday classic with fresh energy and showcases the versatility of this timeless masterpiece.

The GCO’s outstanding musicians will be joined onstage by artists from three great American ballet companies – Ingrid Silva and Dylan Santos and from Dance Theatre of Harlem, Vinicius Lima from Ballet West, and Mackenzie Kenyon from Nashville Ballet – as well as children from the Clarksville-based ballet studio Classic Steps II. The infusion of classical ballet into portions of the concert adds a magical layer to the performance, transporting the audience into a world of wonder and emotion.

This production is a testament to the GCO’s commitment to artistic excellence and pushing boundaries in the world of classical music. Audiences can expect a dynamic and captivating performance that celebrates diverse musical genres’ richness while preserving the original production’s essence and magic.

Additionally, families are invited to come meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and her friends on stage immediately following the afternoon performance on Sunday, December 10. Guests will have the opportunity to have a photo taken with the guest artists, as well as receive a small gift and treat. Attendees of all ages are welcome.



Tickets for this extraordinary production of The Nutcracker are expected to sell quickly. Visit www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com/nutcracker to secure your seats and find additional information about the performance.

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is a nationally recognized American cultural institution committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings, and inspiring educational programs. Conducted by Gregory Wolynec, the GCO performs in the George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall in Clarksville, TN.

The ensemble debuted in the fall of 2008, and has grown into a classically modeled chamber orchestra composed of leading symphony players, recording musicians, and university faculty from Middle Tennessee and beyond, who delight in bringing their shared passion for the world’s greatest music to the community.

