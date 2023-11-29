Austin Peay State University releases first Track and Field Schedule of Gibson-Smith Era

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team has released its indoor and outdoor schedule for the 2024 season.

The APSU Govs kick off their indoor season with two trips to the Music City for the Commodore Challenge (January 12th-13th) and the Vanderbilt Invitational (January 19th-20th). The next weekend, Austin Peay State University travels to Louisville, Kentucky for the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational (January 26th-27th).

The last two meets of the 2024 indoor regular season are the Samford Bulldog Invitational (February 9th) in Birmingham, Alabama, and the Music City Challenge (February 9th-10th) in Nashville.

The APSU Govs then travel to the Atlantic Sun Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships (February. 23rd-24th) at the Alachua Sports Center in Gainesville, Florida. The NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championships (March 8th-9th) will be held at The Track at New Balance in Boston.

The Governors kick things off for the outdoor season with a trip to Murray, Kentucky for the Margaret Simmons Invitational (March 22nd-23rd). The APSU Govs then return to the Volunteer State for the Tennessee Invite (April 5th-6th) at Tom Black Track in Knoxville, Tennessee. It will be the first time the Governors have competed at Tennessee’s event since 2012.

Austin Peay State University heads to Atlanta for the first time since 2018 to compete at the Georgia Tech Invitational (April 19th-20th) before closing the regular season at the Music City Challenge (April 26th-27th) in Nashville.

The Atlantic Sun Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships (May 9th-11th) will be hosted by Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas. Kentucky will host the NCAA East Preliminary (May 22nd-25th) at the UK Track & Field Complex in Lexington, Kentucky. Finally, the 2024 NCAA Track and Field Championships will be held at Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.