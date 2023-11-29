Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade set for this Saturday, December 2nd

Clarksville, TN – The annual Lighted Christmas Parade, jointly presented by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department and Montgomery County, will be held on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, at 5:00pm.

The parade route will begin on Eighth Street on the Austin Peay State University campus. The parade will progress from Eighth Street to College Street and then to University Avenue.

From there, the parade will proceed around Public Square, the Historic Courthouse, and back to Franklin Street. The route will turn from Franklin Street onto Eighth Street and then return to the APSU Campus.

Local businesses, civic organizations and clubs, school groups, municipal agencies, non-profits, and church groups are invited to be a part of this tradition by preparing a float or driving a fun vehicle all decked out in lights and holiday cheer! This year’s Parade them is “Holiday Songs.”

The parade will go from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.

Spectators can enjoy the parade for free anywhere along the route which begins at Austin Peay State University and goes through Historic Downtown Clarksville. For safety purposes, spectators are asked to please stay off the roadway during the parade.

CDE Lightband will be streaming the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Tree Parade live on CCN Youtube and Channel 6.

The City of Clarksville will donate its proceeds to Gold Star Families, while Montgomery County’s proceeds will go to YAIPak Outreach.

