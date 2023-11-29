40.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 30, 2023
HomeEventsClarksville Lighted Christmas Parade set for this Saturday, December 2nd
Events

Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade set for this Saturday, December 2nd

News Staff
By News Staff
Santa Clause at the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)
Santa Clause at the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – The annual Lighted Christmas Parade, jointly presented by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department and Montgomery County, will be held on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, at 5:00pm.

The parade route will begin on Eighth Street on the Austin Peay State University campus. The parade will progress from Eighth Street to College Street and then to University Avenue.

From there, the parade will proceed around Public Square, the Historic Courthouse, and back to Franklin Street. The route will turn from Franklin Street onto Eighth Street and then return to the APSU Campus.

2023 Clarksville Light Christmas Parade Route

Local businesses, civic organizations and clubs, school groups, municipal agencies, non-profits, and church groups are invited to be a part of this tradition by preparing a float or driving a fun vehicle all decked out in lights and holiday cheer! This year’s Parade them is “Holiday Songs.”

The parade will go from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.

Spectators can enjoy the parade for free anywhere along the route which begins at Austin Peay State University and goes through Historic Downtown Clarksville. For safety purposes, spectators are asked to please stay off the roadway during the parade.

CDE Lightband will be streaming the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Tree Parade live on CCN Youtube and Channel 6.

The City of Clarksville will donate its proceeds to Gold Star Families, while Montgomery County’s proceeds will go to YAIPak Outreach.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department OfficeClarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports International Boulevard lane closure for natural gas main installation
Next article
Tennessee Titans recent games against Indianapolis Colts
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online