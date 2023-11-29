Clarksville Police arrest William Barton for Vehicle Burglary

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) investigated several vehicle burglaries that occurred over the last month in the Gratton Road, Highgrove Road, and Racker Drive area. A press release was sent out on November 7th, 2023, asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who was seen on video surveillance cameras.

CPD Detective Weber was able to identify and charge 18-year-old William “CJ” Barton with fourteen vehicle burglaries. Barton was arrested yesterday, and his bond has been set at $150k.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to emphasize the importance of locking your vehicle, securing valuables and firearms, and take your key or key fob with you. Clarksville Police continue to advocate the message to “Park Smart” that being a victim of vehicle theft and vehicle burglary is avoidable and preventable in most instances.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Weber at 931.648.0656, ext. 5739.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.