Clarksville Police reports that Daniell Pitt has been Arrested in Lebanon Tennessee

Clarksville, TN – Daniell Pitt, the shoplifter who assaulted a Clarksville Police (CPD) Sergeant with bear spray on October 9th,2023, was arrested by the Lebanon Police Department on Sunday, November 26th after attempting to shoplift items from a Hibbett Sports Store.

25-year-old Daniell Pitt is in the Wilson County Jail and has pending charges in several jurisdictions. And will eventually be extradited to Clarksville and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Below is the original press release sent on October 11th, 2023.

On October 9th, officers with the Clarksville Police Department responded to 2724 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard (TJMaxx) after a group of females were reported to be shoplifting items from the store. A sergeant with the Clarksville Police Department approached one of the females in the parking lot, and she sprayed him with bear spray, and they all fled the area in a black Dodge Avenger.

Detectives with CPD’s District 3 Criminal Investigations were assigned the case and the vehicle was quickly located in Nashville. With the assistance of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the vehicle and one of the suspects were located and taken into custody in Nashville.

18-year-old Makiya Givans of Nashville is seen on video surveillance cameras at Dick’s and TJMaxx on October 9th, shoplifting. She was arrested and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on October 10th. One of her accomplices, 25-year-old Daniell Pitt of Nashville, is also seen on video surveillance cameras as well as the sergeants’ body-worn camera.

Daniell Pitt is the individual who sprayed the sergeant in the face with the bear spray, and warrants have been taken out against Pitt. She has warrants for the following charges: Aggravated Assault on a First Responder, Felony Theft, and Felony Evading. Her bond has been set at $75,000. Detectives believe that she has fled the Nashville area.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation, and detectives are working to identify the other suspects involved in this case. CPD is asking for anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Pitt to call 911.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact CPD Detective Neagos at 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.