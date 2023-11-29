F&M Bank Arena announces Bert Kreischer’s Tops Off World Tour coming to Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Renowned comedian, podcast host, actor, and author Bert Kreischer is extending his Tops Off World Tour to include Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, April 13th, 2024, at F&M Bank Arena.

Following an incredibly successful global stint throughout 2023, where Kreischer brought his shirtless antics everywhere, from an impressive four sold-out shows at Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ, to a sold-out TD Garden in Boston, Kreischer insisted on keeping the party going.

In 2024, Kreischer will take the Tops Off World Tour everywhere from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, to the Chase Center in San Francisco, all the way to the United Center in Chicago, and closing out in his home away from home, Austin, Texas, in May.

Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, December 1st at 10:00am CT.

About Bert Kreischer

Bert Kreischer’s career has evolved from being Rolling Stone’s 1997 “Number One Partier in the Nation,” to one of the top-grossing stand-up comics in the business, and most recently, star of a major motion picture. According to Forbes, Kreischer has been hailed as, “one of the best storytellers of his generation, seamlessly and sincerely sharing anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while proving that there’s a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle age.”

In March, Kreischer released his highly anticipated fifth stand-up special, Razzle Dazzle and his stand-up specials, Secret Time, The Machine, and Hey Big Boy are currently streaming on Netflix, as well. Razzle Dazzle has charted in the Top Five standup specials on Netflix and has been accompanied by at least one of his other three specials in the Top 20 since its debut. Kreischer starred in and produced the film The Machine, which premiered in the spring of 2023.

It is based on his signature stand-up set recounting his true experience with Russian mobsters while on a booze-soaked college trip. The Machine has been in the Top 10 on Netflix since its release on the platform on September 23rd.

Additionally, Kreischer wrapped the second annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival that hit 16 of the most iconic ballparks and arenas across the country this summer. Bert is taking Fully Loaded to sea in the fall with the Fully Loaded at Sea Cruise this October, and the highly anticipated event sold out in just a few days. Kreischer is currently on the second leg of his Tops Off World Tour, which ranges from the US and Canada to Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

In addition to being named “one of the U.S.’s top stand-ups over the past decade” by The Guardian, Kreischer is a world-renowned top podcaster hosting Bertcast, with over 500 episodes and 2 Bears 1 Cave with Tom Segura, which consistently charts in the Top 10 comedy podcasts worldwide. Bert also created, hosts, and produces the YouTube cooking show, Something’s Burning, which has gathered over 18.2 million views.

On social media, Kreischer boasts impressive numbers, totaling 12.2M fans across all platforms, and 205.7 million total views on his YouTube channel alone. In 2022, Bert founded Berty Boy Productions, the production home to the entire video and podcast solar system that orbits Kreischer, his friends and colleagues, and the Fully Loaded Comedy brand.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.