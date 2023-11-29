Tennessee Titans recent games against Indianapolis Colts

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have played 58 all-time games, including playoffs. The Colts lead the series 36-22 after winning the first meeting of 2023, which ended the Titans’ five-game winning streak in the series. The Titans swept the Colts in 2021 and 2022.

Earlier this season, the Colts hosted the Titans on October 8th and won by a final score of 23-16. Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was injured during the game and replaced by veteran Gardner Isaac, who was 11 of 14 for 155 yards passing. But it was running back Zack Moss who stole the show, rushing for 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Colts.

In 2022, the two clubs met twice in four weeks. They played at Indianapolis on October 2nd, with the Titans holding on to a 24-17 victory. Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill tossed two touchdown passes. Defensively, the Titans forced three turnovers and held the Colts to 38 rushing yards.

The 2022 rematch at Nissan Stadium occurred on October 23rd. The Titans defense forced three turnovers, including an interception and subsequent 76-yard touchdown return by safety Andrew Adams. Randy Bullock added four field goals, helping the Titans to a 19-10 victory.

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts met only once in the postseason, a 19-16 Titans victory in a Divisional Playoff game in the RCA Dome on January 16th, 1999. Eddie George rushed for 162 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown run, to help lead Tennessee during its run to Super Bowl XXXIV.

Three years later, in 2002, the NFL realigned, and the AFC South was created. The Titans moved from the AFC Central, and the Colts moved from the AFC East to form half of the new division.

The teams first clashed in 1970 following the AFL-NFL merger. The then-Baltimore Colts defeated the then-Houston Oilers 24-20 during the Colts’ run to a Super Bowl V Championship.

Recent Games

2021 Week 8 • Oct. 31, 2021 • TITANS 34 at Colts 31 (OT)

Randy Bullock provides the game-winning score with a 44-yard field goal in overtime that is set up by Kevin Byard’s interception of a Carson Wentz pass. The Titans overcome a 14-0 deficit entering the second quarter.

Ryan Tannehill completes three touchdown passes, including a 57-yarder to A.J. Brown. Brown totals 155 yards on 10 catches. Elijah Molden’s interception and two-yard touchdown return puts the Titans ahead late in the fourth quarter, but the Colts respond with a touchdown with 22 seconds remaining to force overtime.

2022 Week 4 • Oct. 2, 2022 • TITANS 24 at Colts 17

The Tennessee Titans score all 24 of their points on their first four possessions of the game and never trail. The Titans’ defense limits the Colts to 38 rushing yards on 23 attempts, sacks Matt Ryan three times, and forces three turnovers.

Defensive lineman Teair Tart records an interception and fellow defensive lineman Denico Autry posts two sacks and a forced fumble. Derrick Henry totals 147 scrimmage yards, including 114 rushing yards, with a 19-yard touchdown run. Ryan passes for 356 yards with a pair of touchdowns to tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

2022 Week 7 • Oct. 23, 2022 • Colts 10 at TITANS 19

The Titans never trailed in the contest, as the defense forces three turnovers and tallies three sacks of Matt Ryan. Safety Andrew Adams returns an interception 76 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Derrick Henry rushes for 128 yards on 30 carries, including 11 attempts for 67 yards in the fourth quarter.

Randy Bullock connects on all four of his field goal attempts, including from 38 yards and 48 yards in the fourth quarter. The Titans won despite not scoring an offensive touchdown for the first time since October 13th, 2019. It was the Titans’ fourth consecutive victory.

2023 Week 5 • Oct. 8, 2023 • Titans 16 at COLTS 23

Colts running back Zack Moss rushes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, helping his team overcome an injury to starting quarterback Anthony Richardson. Gardner Minshew finishes the game at quarterback for the Colts. On the Titans’ second-to-last drive, the Colts defense stuffs Derrick Henry for no gain on fourth-and-one at the Colts’ five-yard line.

The Colts add a field goal before capping the win with a late interception. Three field goals by Nick Folk and a 19-yard touchdown run by Tyjae Spears account for the Titans’ scoring.