64th Annual Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade set for Saturday, December 2nd

Clarksville, TN – The 64th Annual Christmas Parade, hosted by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government, will beld on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 in Downtown Clarksville. The parade begins at 5:00pm.

The parade route will begin on Eighth Street on the Austin Peay State University campus. From Eighth Street, the parade will progress to College Street and then to University Avenue.

From there the route is the same as years past, proceeding around Public Square, the Historic Courthouse, and back to Franklin Street. From Franklin Street, the route will turn onto Eighth Street and then return to the APSU Campus. A map of the route can be found at https://bit.ly/3G8m97H.

Parking meters on Public Square will be covered on Friday, December 1st, beginning at 4:00pm prohibiting cars from parking in those spaces.

Parking meters on Franklin Street from Public Square to Second Street will be covered on Saturday, December 2nd, beginning at 8:00am, prohibiting cars from parking in those spaces.

The following streets will be closed to non-parade traffic starting at 12:00pm on Saturday, and reopen when the parade ends around 7:00pm

College Street and Eighth Street

Farris Drive and Eighth Street

Marion Street and Eighth Street

Bailey Street and Eighth Street

The following streets will be open to parade traffic only starting at 12:30pm

Drane Street and Marion Street

The following intersections will be closed at 4:00pm and reopen when the parade ends around 7:00pm

College Street and Eighth Street

College Street and Seventh Street

College Street and University Avenue

College Street and North Second Street

Main Street and University Avenue

Main Street and Fourth Street

Main Street and Third Street

North Spring Street and Main Street

Commerce Street and First Street

Commerce Street and Second Street

Commerce Street and Third Street

Franklin Street and Hiter Street

Franklin Street and University Avenue

Franklin Street and Seventh Street

Franklin Street and Eighth Street

Main Street and Eighth Street

The Clarksville Police Department will detour traffic to assist with congestion, but citizens traveling through the downtown area should prepare for delays.

The Lighted Christmas Parade is an event for local businesses, schools, and organizations to showcase their Christmas spirit by preparing a float or driving a fun vehicle decorated in holiday cheer. This year’s theme is “Holiday Songs.”

For more, contact the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476 or visit www.cityofclarksville.com/parade.

