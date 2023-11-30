Clarksville-Montgomery County Imagination Library receives donation from Clarksville Rotary Clubs

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Sunrise Rotary, Clarksville Rotary, and Clarksville Sunset Rotary Clubs have joined forces to make a significant impact on childhood literacy in the community.

Through a successful grant application and collaborative club donations, these clubs have secured a remarkable $10,000 donation for the Clarksville-Montgomery County Imagination Library. This generous contribution will cover the cost of providing books to children in need for an entire month.

In recognition of this remarkable achievement, the three Rotary Clubs will be presenting a check to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Imagination Library on December 5th. The ceremony will take place at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, beginning at 5:30pm followed by a special story time and craft for all ages. Members of the public are cordially invited to attend and show their support for this noteworthy cause.

“We believe that every child deserves the chance to explore the world of books and unlock their imagination,” said Helen Gross, Clarksville Sunrise Rotary Club President. “Through our collective efforts and the overwhelming support of our community, we are thrilled to make a difference in the lives of local children by providing them with access to quality literature.”

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Imagination Library is a renowned program that aims to foster a love for reading among young children. By delivering age-appropriate books directly to their homes, the program promotes early literacy and enhances educational opportunities for children in the community. The Clarksville Sunrise Rotary, Clarksville Rotary, and Clarksville Sunset Rotary Clubs commitment to improving childhood literacy has made this substantial donation and its positive impact possible.

For more information about Clarksville Montgomery County Imagination Library or how to register a child for the program, please visit www.mcgtn.org/publiclibrary/kids/reading-pre or call 931.648.8826.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is located at 350 Pageant Lane, Veterans Plaza,#501.