News

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for November 30th-December 4th, 2023

Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – As the workweek winds down, we’re in for a weather mix that keeps us on our toes. Expect showers to move in tonight, primarily after midnight, accompanied by a mild low of around 43. The south wind will be noticeable, ranging from 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Friday starts with likely showers and a cloudy backdrop, especially in the morning. The temperature climbs to a relatively warm 64, driven by a brisk south-southwest wind at 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. As we transition into Friday night, the chance of showers persists, but it diminishes after 4:00 am, leaving us mostly cloudy with a low of around 49.

As Saturday arrives, anticipate a 40 percent chance of showers, contributing to a mostly cloudy day with a high near 59. The night maintains a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight, keeping the evening relatively mild with a low of around 45.

Sunday kicks off with a 20 percent chance of morning showers, giving way to mostly sunny skies and a high near 58. However, as evening approaches, expect mostly cloudy conditions, with the temperature dropping to around 38.

Looking ahead to the new workweek, Monday promises mostly sunny weather with a high near 52. The west wind will be in play at around 10 mph, occasionally gusting to 20 mph. Monday night brings a transition to mostly clear skies, and the temperature dips to a cool 36, with a west wind holding at 10 mph, later shifting to the south-southwest after midnight.

So, be prepared for a weekend that keeps the weather interesting, with a mix of showers, mild spells, and some refreshing moments in between.

