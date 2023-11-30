Nashville Sounds Group Outings for 2024 Season on Sale Monday, December 4th

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds have announced its group and premium hospitality areas for the 2024 season will go on sale Monday, December 4th at 9:00am. The Sounds play the first of 75 home games when they host the St. Paul Saints – Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins – at First Horizon Park on Tuesday, April 2nd at 6:35pm.

Group areas at First Horizon Park include Hit City Hall presented by Delta Dental, 22 suites (Field and Club Level), Budweiser Deck, Advance Financial Deck, Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place, Band Box 4-Tops, Busch Light presents Paradise Park and the Coors Light Home Run Porch. The Sounds and First Horizon Park can host groups from as small as four (4) people to as large as 250+.

Premium hospitality areas include luxurious group seating behind home plate to unique seating in the outfield.

The Nashville Sounds’ promotions calendar and information on single-game tickets will be released at a later date.

Field Suites – Four Suites Available Each Game

$2,000 per Field Suite ($80 per person).

Private luxury suites with a hospitality host.

Accommodates groups up to 50 (All four Field Suites can be combined for groups up to 200).

Each reservation includes 25 tickets, two parking passes and a $450 food and beverage credit.

Reserved group stadium seating behind home plate

Climate-controlled suites located behind outdoor seating.

Access to the private bar and restrooms in the Field Suites lobby.

Suite catering options available.

Budweiser Deck (First Base Side) & Advance Financial Deck (Third Base Side)

$2,880 per Club Deck ($72 per person)

Private party decks located on each side of the Club Level.

Accommodates groups of 40-100 (additional Club Level seats available upon request).

Each reservation includes 40 tickets.

All-you-can-eat picnic with soda and water (two-hour service).

Budweiser & Bud Light canned beer included.

Club Suites

$700 per suite ($70 per person).

Private luxury suite with hospitality host on the Club Level.

Each suite includes 10 tickets and two (2) parking passes.

Can accommodate groups of up to 20 people (additional tickets required).

Access to the Brauer Club Lounge on the Club Level.

Climate-controlled hospitality space.

Suite catering options available for pre-order.

Hit City Hall presented by Delta Dental

$57 per person (minimum 25 tickets required).

Climate controlled hospitality party tent located on the first base concourse.

Reserved seating along first base line in sections 122-124.

Conveniently located adjacent to The Band Box.

Accommodates groups of 25-250+.

All-you-can-eat picnic with soda and water (two-hour service).

250 tickets required for exclusivity.

Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place

$50 per person (minimum 50 tickets required).

Party porch located above the right-center field wall.

Accommodates groups of 50-200.

General Admission seating available in the porch.

All-you-can-eat picnic with soda and water (1.5-hour service).

250 tickets required for exclusivity.

Coors Light Home Run Porch

$47 per person (minimum 25 tickets required).

Group and picnic area is located beyond the left field wall.

Accommodates groups of up to 250 guests.

Includes Corner seats in sections 100-104.

All-you-can-eat picnic with soda and water (1.5-hour service).

500 tickets required for exclusivity.

Band Box 4-Tops

$150 per table.

Tables located beyond right field fence, in front of The Band Box.

Accommodates individual groups of four (4) or up to 108 total guests.

Includes four (4) tickets and table-top seating.

Wait service available to order from The Band Box menu.

Purchase of less than five tables available when single-game tickets go on sale at a later date.

Busch Light presents Paradise Park

$60 per person (minimum 20 tickets required).

Party area located beyond the outfield wall next to The Band Box.

Accommodates groups of 20-35.

Features casual seating with exclusive hospitality host.

Includes ½ barrel of domestic beer.

All patrons must be at least 21 years old.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2024 home opener against the St. Paul Saints is Tuesday, April 2. Season ticket memberships are available now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.