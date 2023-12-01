53.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, December 1, 2023
HomeEventsChristmas Tree Lighting at Downtown Commons set for Saturday
Events

Christmas Tree Lighting at Downtown Commons set for Saturday

News Staff
By News Staff

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Join Montgomery County on December 2nd, 2023, to watch the annual Clarksville-Montgomery County Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting at Downtown Commons.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden will light the Christmas Tree at 4:30pm with the parade beginning at 5:00pm. Come early to grab your seats!

Spiritfest is going on Saturday as well from 2:00pm until 4:30pm. There will be activities at the Downtown Commons, Trnity’s Parish Hall, and the First Presbyterian Chapel. There will be live music, Santa Claus, kids’ activities, and food trucks at the Downtown Commons.

The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street, Clarksville Tennessee.

Previous article
Three Austin Peay State University female alums make mark in male-dominated Engineering Technology Field
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online