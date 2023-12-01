Christmas Tree Lighting at Downtown Commons set for Saturday

Montgomery County, TN – Join Montgomery County on December 2nd, 2023, to watch the annual Clarksville-Montgomery County Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting at Downtown Commons.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden will light the Christmas Tree at 4:30pm with the parade beginning at 5:00pm. Come early to grab your seats!

Spiritfest is going on Saturday as well from 2:00pm until 4:30pm. There will be activities at the Downtown Commons, Trnity’s Parish Hall, and the First Presbyterian Chapel. There will be live music, Santa Claus, kids’ activities, and food trucks at the Downtown Commons.

The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street, Clarksville Tennessee.