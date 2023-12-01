Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce December 2023 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming events and announcements during the month of December.

This holiday season, the Chamber encourages members of the community to Live Local and patronize Clarksville area businesses! The Chamber’s Live Local campaign is a way to promote the community and keep dollars local and directly support our community. Search the Chamber’s online directory to find a local business for any product or service for your holiday shopping needs.

If you are new to the Chamber or want to learn more about the many opportunities offered by the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, join us on Wednesday, December 6th, for Get to Know Your Chamber. We will meet at 8:30am at the Chamber office, 25 Jefferson Street, Suite 300. This event is geared to help new members learn about all the benefits of the Chamber and meet the staff. This event is free, and no registration is required. For more information, contact Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us.

Wednesday, December 6th, the Chamber will hold a Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at 12:00 noon, at The City Forum, 2231 Madison Street. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Start 2024 off informed and inspired at the annual Mayors Power Breakfast, at 7:30am on January 9th at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Listen to Montgoery County Mayor, Wes Golden, and City of Clarksville Mayor, Joe Pitts speak about the state of their respective governments, reflect on successes, and outline a vision for the community in 2024 and beyond. Last day to register is January 5th. Registration is $50.00 for Chamber members and $65.00 for non-members. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber will host the 16th Annual Home Show, March 15th-16th, sponsored by Furniture Connection, at Governor’s Square Mall. All interested vendors are encouraged to reserve their space early. Booth spaces are available in 10×10, 10×20, and 20×20 feet. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber office will be closed on December 22nd and December 25th in observance of Christmas.