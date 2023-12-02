Clarksville continues to have the Second Least Expensive Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Gas prices continued to fall across the state for Thanksgiving as 1.2 million Tennesseans were forecast to take a road trip for the holiday weekend. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.87, which is 26 cents less expensive than one month ago and 24 cents less than one year ago.

“Recent drops in crude oil prices alongside the seasonal downturn in gasoline demand is helping to keep downward pressure on pump prices,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Unless there is an unexpected spike in crude oil prices, or other major changes to the oil market, gas prices should remain low through the end of the year.”

Tennesseans who took a road trip over the holiday weekend were met with the cheapest Thanksgiving gas prices in three years. The average price at the pump this Thanksgiving was $2.89 per gallon in Tennessee. Last year, Thanksgiving travelers paid $3.15 per gallon. In 2020, drivers were paying $1.89 per gallon at the pump on Thanksgiving Day.

Quick Facts

89% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.60 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.34 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 10th least expensive market in the nation

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($2.93), Jackson ($2.93), Nashville ($2.92)

metro markets – Memphis ($2.93), Jackson ($2.93), Nashville ($2.92) Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.70), Clarksville ($2.80), Cleveland ($2.80)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)