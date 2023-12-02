57.2 F
Clarksville continues to have the Second Least Expensive Gas Prices in Tennessee

Gas Pump. (AAA)

AAANashville, TN – Gas prices continued to fall across the state for Thanksgiving as 1.2 million Tennesseans were forecast to take a road trip for the holiday weekend. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.87, which is 26 cents less expensive than one month ago and 24 cents less than one year ago.  

“Recent drops in crude oil prices alongside the seasonal downturn in gasoline demand is helping to keep downward pressure on pump prices,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Unless there is an unexpected spike in crude oil prices, or other major changes to the oil market, gas prices should remain low through the end of the year.” 

Tennesseans who took a road trip over the holiday weekend were met with the cheapest Thanksgiving gas prices in three years. The average price at the pump this Thanksgiving was $2.89 per gallon in Tennessee. Last year, Thanksgiving travelers paid $3.15 per gallon. In 2020, drivers were paying $1.89 per gallon at the pump on Thanksgiving Day. 

Quick Facts

  • 89% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00 
  • The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.60 for regular unleaded 
  • The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.34 for regular unleaded
  • Tennessee is the 10th least expensive market in the nation 

Tennessee Regional Prices 

  • Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($2.93), Jackson ($2.93), Nashville ($2.92) 
  • Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.70), Clarksville ($2.80), Cleveland ($2.80) 

Tennessee Gas Price Averages 

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) 

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0

Monday

Sunday

Week Ago

Month Ago

One Year Ago

Tennessee

$2.878

$2.882

$2.933

$3.131

$3.115

Chattanooga

$2.703

$2.709

$2.753

$3.045

$3.052

Knoxville

$2.861

$2.864

$2.934

$3.096

$3.190

Memphis

$2.936

$2.930

$2.964

$3.126

$3.178

Nashville

$2.927

$2.929

$2.991

$3.217

$3.076

Click here to view current gasoline price averages

 

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

 
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec, and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
 
ACG belongs to the National AAA Federation with more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
