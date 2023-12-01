44.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, December 1, 2023
Spiritfest 2023 Brings Holiday Cheer to Downtown Clarksville

SpiritfestClarksville, TN – On Saturday, December 2nd, Spiritfest 2023 will be held in Downtown Clarksville from 2:00pm to 4:30pm. Come to the corner of Third Street and Main Street for holiday festivities!

At the Downtown Commons (215 Legion Street), there will be live music, Santa Claus, kids’ activities, and food trucks. At 4:30pm, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden will light the Christmas Tree.

Warm up inside Trinity’s Parish Hall (317 Franklin Street) with cookies and hot chocolate.

Visit the First Presbyterian Chapel (213 Main Street) for an opportunity to dress up and be a part of the live nativity. Dress up in clothes and animals, including a camel, donkey, and goats, are provided!

Inside the First Presbyterian Fellowship Hall, there will be art, non-profit booths, music, and coffee.

Following Spiritfest around 5:00pm, the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade will make its way through Downtown Clarksville. Don’t miss this spectacular afternoon to kick off the Christmas season!

Touchdown in Clarksville: Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic Returns to Fortera Stadium
