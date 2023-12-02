Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball loses heartbreaker at Mercer, 78-75

Macon, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball concluded its six-game stretch with a 78-75 double-overtime loss to Mercer Saturday in Hawkins arena.

The first quarter began with back-and-forth action from the two teams. Anala Nelson started the Governors’ 8-4 run with a jumper off of a Mercer turnover, giving Austin Peay State University its largest lead of the first half.

A three-pointer from Mercer’s Briana Peguero, followed by a free-throw by Mackenzie Johnson, tied the game 8-8. The Bears went on a 9-3 run, giving them the lead by six at 17-11. A jumper from outside the paint by Tiya Douglas narrowed the Governor’s deficit to four, 17-13, at the conclusion of the first quarter.

Mercer began the second quarter on a 5-0 run. A layup by Nelson ended the Governors five-minute scoring drought with 6:03 left in the second quarter, cutting their deficit to seven points, 22-15.

A layup by Cur’Tiera Haywood cut their deficit to as little as five points, however, the Bears responded with a 9-2 run, giving them their largest lead of the night at 31-19 with 3:03 remaining in the half. The Governors answered with an 8-2 run, getting back within six points of the Bears headed into halftime.

The third quarter was Austin Peay State University’s most efficient defensively, as it held Mercer to just seven points with a 14.3 field-goal percentage. A driving layup from the paint by Nelson gave the Governors their first lead, 35-36, since they scored first in the first quarter.

The Governors went on a 11-2 run, giving them the lead by 10 at 37-47. A three-pointer by Mercer’s Deja Williams ended the quarter with the Governors leading by seven.

A layup by Shamarre Hale two minutes into the fourth quarter gave the Governors the lead by nine at 42-51. However, the Bears made six of their next seven shots taken, cutting their deficit to just two points, 56-58.

A layup by Hale from the paint gave the Governors the lead by four, a layup by Mercer’s Stacie Jones with 1:05 remaining in the game and a layup by Ciante Downs tied the game at 60 with 22 seconds remaining, forcing an Austin Peay State University timeout. Peguero attempted a jumper with six seconds remaining, but Hale blocked the shot and recovered it from Sandra Lin, sending the game into overtime.



The first overtime began with an 8-4 run by the Bears, giving them a five-point lead at 69-64 with 1:03 remaining on the clock. Haywood made a driving layup in the paint and was fouled by Jones, sending her to the free-throw line for one attempt.



After making the shot, Austin Peay State University was within two of Mercer at 69-67 with 54 seconds remaining in overtime. A second chance layup by Hale tied the game at 69, sending the two teams into a second overtime. The two teams continued to battle in the second overtime, but Mercer made their final three shots to take the game, 78-75.

The Difference?

Fouls. Austin Peay State University had 23 personal fouls compared to Mercer’s 13. The Bears made 19 of 27 attempted free throws, while the Governors made seven of 14 attempts.

Inside the Box Score?

Shamarre Hale and Abby Cater each scored a team-high 19 points. This is the first time Cater has been a leading scorer this season and the fifth time Hale has led.

Hale grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, marking the third time she has been a leading rebounder this season.

Sandra Lin led the team with seven assists, which is the seventh time this season.

Haywood, Lin, and Nelson each grabbed three steals each.

Austin Peay State University scored 50 points from the paint compared to Mercer’s 28.

Next Up for APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team makes their return home as they play Murray State in a Saturday, December 9th 4;00pm game in Clarksville at F&M Bank Arena.