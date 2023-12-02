55.1 F
Clarksville
Saturday, December 2, 2023
HomeSportsTennessee Titans fell 23-16 to Indianapolis Colts in their last meeting
Sports

Tennessee Titans fell 23-16 to Indianapolis Colts in their last meeting

News Staff
By News Staff
Tennessee Titans. (Tennessee Titans)

Week 5: Tennessee Titans 16, Indianapolis Colts 23
Sunday, October 8th, 2023 | 12:00pm CT | Lucas Oil Stadium

Tennessee TitansNashville, TN – In Week 5 of the 2023 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to Indianapolis and lost by a score of 23-16 to the Colts.

After forcing a punt on the Colts’ opening possession, the Titans strung together a 16-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a 27-yard field goal by K Nick Folk to take a 3-0 lead. During the drive, QB Ryan Tannehill completed six passes to five different receivers for 58 yards.

The Colts answered on the following drive with a 56-yard touchdown run by RB Zack Moss to take the 7-3 lead.

The Titans were forced to punt after going three-and-out to start the second quarter and the Colts took over at their own 35-yard line. QB Anthony Richardson strung together a 10-play, 40-yard drive that cumulated in a 43-yard field goal by K Matt Gay to extend their lead.

Tennessee responded with a field goal of its own on the following possession. K Nick Folk was good from 53 yards, tied for his longest field goal of the season.

At the end of the second quarter, Indianapolis drove down to the Tennessee five-yard line but the Titans’ defense was able to keep the Colts off the scoreboard, coming up with a fourth-and-one stop with seconds left on the clock to keep the score 10-6 going into the half.

The Titans opened the second half with a 19-yard touchdown run by RB Tyjae Spears that capped off a four-play, 75-yard drive that included two receptions for 52 yards by WR DeAndre Hopkins to make it 13-10.

The Colts scored on the ensuing drive on a three-yard rush from Moss after driving 75 yards down the field on nine plays to reclaim a 17-13 lead.

The two teams then traded field goals to make the score 20-16 as Folk hit a 34-yarder with 2:02 left in the third quarter, and Gay was good from 35 yards to open the fourth quarter.

Tennessee then drove down to the Indianapolis five-yard line, but RB Derrick Henry was stuffed on fourth-and-one to turn the ball over on downs. Indianapolis capitalized as they drove 84 yards on 14 plays for a 28-yard field goal that took 7:03 off the clock and gave them a 23-16 lead with one minute left in the game.

Needing a touchdown, the Titans started their final drive on their own 25-yard line but were unable to convert as the Colts came up with an interception to end the game and seal their victory.

Previous article
APSU Board of Trustees will hold quarterly meetings on December 8th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online