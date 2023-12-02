Tennessee Titans fell 23-16 to Indianapolis Colts in their last meeting

Week 5: Tennessee Titans 16, Indianapolis Colts 23

Sunday, October 8th, 2023 | 12:00pm CT | Lucas Oil Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 5 of the 2023 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to Indianapolis and lost by a score of 23-16 to the Colts.

After forcing a punt on the Colts’ opening possession, the Titans strung together a 16-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a 27-yard field goal by K Nick Folk to take a 3-0 lead. During the drive, QB Ryan Tannehill completed six passes to five different receivers for 58 yards.

The Colts answered on the following drive with a 56-yard touchdown run by RB Zack Moss to take the 7-3 lead.

The Titans were forced to punt after going three-and-out to start the second quarter and the Colts took over at their own 35-yard line. QB Anthony Richardson strung together a 10-play, 40-yard drive that cumulated in a 43-yard field goal by K Matt Gay to extend their lead.

Tennessee responded with a field goal of its own on the following possession. K Nick Folk was good from 53 yards, tied for his longest field goal of the season.

At the end of the second quarter, Indianapolis drove down to the Tennessee five-yard line but the Titans’ defense was able to keep the Colts off the scoreboard, coming up with a fourth-and-one stop with seconds left on the clock to keep the score 10-6 going into the half.

The Titans opened the second half with a 19-yard touchdown run by RB Tyjae Spears that capped off a four-play, 75-yard drive that included two receptions for 52 yards by WR DeAndre Hopkins to make it 13-10.

The Colts scored on the ensuing drive on a three-yard rush from Moss after driving 75 yards down the field on nine plays to reclaim a 17-13 lead.

The two teams then traded field goals to make the score 20-16 as Folk hit a 34-yarder with 2:02 left in the third quarter, and Gay was good from 35 yards to open the fourth quarter.

Tennessee then drove down to the Indianapolis five-yard line, but RB Derrick Henry was stuffed on fourth-and-one to turn the ball over on downs. Indianapolis capitalized as they drove 84 yards on 14 plays for a 28-yard field goal that took 7:03 off the clock and gave them a 23-16 lead with one minute left in the game.

Needing a touchdown, the Titans started their final drive on their own 25-yard line but were unable to convert as the Colts came up with an interception to end the game and seal their victory.