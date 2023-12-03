Marsha Blackburn Report: Preserving The American Dream

Washington, D.C. – A majority of Americans see the American dream slipping away. Since Joe Biden took office, overall prices have risen by 17.6%, and inflation is costing the average Tennessee household $862 more per month.

As millions of Americans traveled for Thanksgiving, they saw the impact of a 21.9% increase in air travel costs and 54.6% increase in gas prices. We must get this under control, and that starts by freezing federal spending, hiring, and employee salaries.

Tennesseans want a return to civility, prosperity, and safety. They want prosecutors to enforce the law and to have confidence that when a violent criminal is arrested, they will remain in jail. They do not want terrorist-supporting radicals taking over college campuses and indoctrinating our next generation of American leaders. And they want to be sure that when our troops are attacked, we will respond with force.

Weekly Rundown

Someone with close ties to Hunter Biden cannot be trusted to protect government whistleblowers. This week, I called on President Joe Biden to withdraw his nomination of Henry Dellinger to lead the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) announced a rule which subjects purchasers of pistols to a more burdensome regulatory scheme. I urged the Supreme Court to uphold the rights of all Americans to keep and bear arms, especially veterans and disabled individuals.

Once Communist China is in your wallet, they are in your wallet forever. As they search for any open avenue to exploit the United States, we should do everything in our power to ensure Americans are protected financially. I introduced legislation to prevent U.S. financial services from engaging in any transaction that involves the CCP’s Digital Yuan.

It was a pleasure meeting this week with leaders and students of the Tennessee Affiliate for Jobs for America’s Graduates, which has not only boosted high school graduation rates for high school students but also equipped them with the tools to succeed in the job market. I am currently leading a resolution with Senator Carper to honor JAG affiliates across the country, their graduates, and currently enrolled students.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI