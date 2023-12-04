Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for December 4th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from different rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 4th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Cagney is a young female, possibly Hound/Labrador mixed breed. Cagney is fully vetted and spayed so she is ready to go home with her new family. She will be so happy with a large fenced yard and plenty of toys.

Cagney will be a great hiking, jogging buddy! Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!!

For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Tap is a female Domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, litter trained, and will be spayed before heading to her forever home.

Find her at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Bella & Taylor are small female Domestic Longhair female kittens. They are fully vetted, litter trained, and spayed. They are a bonded pair and need to go to their forever home together.

Bella & Taylor can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue. For an application and more information, please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Goldie is an approximately 2-3-year-old female Boxer/PitBull mix. While we usually feature cats looking for their forever homes, when the Sheriff’s Department asks us. If we could help three sweet dogs left abandoned, we wouldn’t even hesitate. Goldie is fully vetted, spayed, HW negative, and on flea/tick and HW prevention.

She is very sweet, and even after all she has been through, she still maintains her good disposition. She is house-trained and is looking for her forever family who will always love and protect her.



For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

is a super sweet, approximately 2-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and does keep her kennel clean. Shamrock has a lot of energy and will need a family willing to keep her challenged and active. A fenced yard, a playmate able to keep up with her energy and lots of challenging toys will be ideal!

She is very smart and would do well with agility, dock diving and even Barn hunts!! Any events and activities that will keep Shamrock challenged and busy will be perfect. We can’t understand why she hasn’t found her forever people yet other than there is a syndrome /old wives tale out there called “Black Dog ” syndrome.

In this day and age, as silly as it sounds, studies have shown black dogs linger longer and get passed over more often at adoption events than others. There is absolutely nothing wrong with Shamrock (her excitement and energy is perfectly normal) and her coloring should not dissuade adopters looking for a wonderful companion to pass her over. This wonderful girl deserves a chance for her own family.



If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Mona is an adult female Border Collie mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, and working on her house manners. She is doggy door-trained but does let you know when she does have to go outside. She is a dream to walk on a leash and she does well with children.

Since coming from a rough start, Mona is a bit timid at first and unsure about men but once she is comfortable, with time and patience and knows she is in a safe place she turns into the biggest snuggle bug! She is tolerant of older, more laid back dogs and isn’t a fan of puppy-type energy and excitement.

Mona can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Ace is a year-and-a-half-old male American Eskimo Dog mix. He is friendly, affectionate, playful, fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and house/kennel trained. He is approximately 20 pounds and would love a forever family for Christmas. Ace is good with other dogs but prefers a home without children.

You can find Ace and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Kibbles is a 4-year-old male mixed breed, with possibly Rottweiler in the mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, house-trained and quite neat in his appearance and manners. When he finds his forever family, he will definitely make you his person. Selective with male dogs, unknown about cats. He has sat patiently in rescue for two years, waiting for his forever family to find him.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Gato is a 10-month-old male Domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will make a wonderful companion for a retired person or someone homebound looking for the perfect lap companion. He is a little skittish and needs a home with no loud children ( older children might be ok) and NO dogs. He is fine with other cats. Gato is extremely food motivated so it does make it easier to gain his trust.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Maxwell Smart is friendly, gentle, smart, playful, and loves giving kisses. This boy is an adult Chihuahua/Fiest mix. He is just a little gentleman. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained, and good with cats, dogs, and children. He is so affectionate, loves to snuggle, and will make a wonderful companion.

If you would like to be part of Maxwell’s journey and can be that special person for him and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Kosher is a 2-month-old Border Collie/Wirehaired Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, age appropriate vaccinations (will need his 12-week and 16-week shots at those times) microchipped, flea/tick prevention, and will end up weighing about 20-25 pounds. He is super playful, cuddly, friendly, curious, and loves playing with his toys. Great with cats, kids, and other dogs. His adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training.

To complete an application and find out more about Kosher you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/kosher or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Ophelia is a 3-year-old female German Shepherd. She is fully vetted, crate- and house-trained. She is not spayed yet and would be more comfortable with children 10 years old and up. Ophelia enjoys the company of some dogs and will play with calmer dogs but doesn’t care for puppy energy. She does seem to ignore cats.

If you are looking for a great addition to your family, a loyal companion, want more information on Ophelia and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com