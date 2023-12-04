Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans week long lane closure on Dunlop Lane for natural gas main installation project

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed the southbound lane on Dunlop Lane from Kirkwood Road to Charles Bell Road for a weeklong natural gas main installation project.

The section of Dunlop Lane will be closed daily at 8:00am until 3:00pm to allow for the work. Motorists are asked to slow down and follow the directions of the flaggers when traveling through the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

Utility construction crews plan to complete the natural gas main installation project on Friday, December 8th, and reopen the lane to traffic by approximately 3:00pm.

