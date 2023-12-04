52.1 F
Clarksville Police Department requests help locating Runaway Juvenile Parker Stinger

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Parker Stinger.

He was last seen on December 3rd, 2023, at his residence on Morrison Drive. Stinger is 5′ 11″ tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, and has brown hair, and blue eyes.

Stinger has possibly fled to the Murfreesboro area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact Detective Spears at 931.648.0656, ext. 5607.

