2023 Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade Winners Announces

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government announce the winners of the 2023 Lighted Christmas Parade.

More than 100 local businesses, schools, and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit Saturday in Downtown Clarksville by presenting a float or driving a fun vehicle decked out in holiday cheer.

This year’s theme was “Holiday Songs.” Judges of the parade were The Barnes Group – Real Estate Sales, Consulting and Investing, and Legends Smokehouse & Grill.

This Year’s Winners

The awards were as follows:

Civic/Non-profit/Religious Organization or Club

1st: Girl Scout Troop 845

2nd: Tennessee State Veterans Home

3rd: Girl Scout Troops 2592 and 743

City/County Department

1st: CDE Lightband

2nd: Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

3rd: Montgomery County E911

Business/Corporate

1st: Screaming Eagle Car Wash

2nd: Clarksville Jeep Crew

3rd: Legend Acres

Pedestrians (Marching Bands, Dancing Groups, Walkers)

1st: APSU Governor’s Own Marching Band

2nd: Fort Campbell Marching Band and Honor Guard

3rd: Synergy Adult Color Guard

To see pictures of all the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade participants, please visit www.clarksvilleonline.com/2023/12/05/spiritfest-illuminates-clarksvilles-christmas-spirit-pre-parade-celebration-lights-up-downtown-ahead-of-64th-annual-lighted-christmas-parade

For more, contact the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476.

