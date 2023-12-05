2023 Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade Winners Announces

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government announce the winners of the 2023 Lighted Christmas Parade.
More than 100 local businesses, schools, and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit Saturday in Downtown Clarksville by presenting a float or driving a fun vehicle decked out in holiday cheer.
This year’s theme was “Holiday Songs.” Judges of the parade were The Barnes Group – Real Estate Sales, Consulting and Investing, and Legends Smokehouse & Grill.
This Year’s Winners
The awards were as follows:
Civic/Non-profit/Religious Organization or Club
1st: Girl Scout Troop 845
2nd: Tennessee State Veterans Home
3rd: Girl Scout Troops 2592 and 743
City/County Department
1st: CDE Lightband
2nd: Montgomery County Animal Care and Control
3rd: Montgomery County E911
Business/Corporate
1st: Screaming Eagle Car Wash
2nd: Clarksville Jeep Crew
3rd: Legend Acres
Pedestrians (Marching Bands, Dancing Groups, Walkers)
1st: APSU Governor’s Own Marching Band
2nd: Fort Campbell Marching Band and Honor Guard
3rd: Synergy Adult Color Guard
To see pictures of all the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade participants, please visit www.clarksvilleonline.com/2023/12/05/spiritfest-illuminates-clarksvilles-christmas-spirit-pre-parade-celebration-lights-up-downtown-ahead-of-64th-annual-lighted-christmas-parade
For more, contact the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476.
