Wednesday, December 6, 2023
City of Clarksville announces Road Closures as Parking Garage Work continues

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – City of Clarksville Projects Manager John Hilborn announced this week that, as construction on the City’s new downtown parking garage continues at First Street and Commerce Street, related utility work in Spring Alley is scheduled to be completed by Friday, December 8th, 2023.

Hilborn said that, the upper portion of the alley will be reopened for pedestrian traffic. The lower section of the alley toward First Street will remain closed for safety purposes, as crews begin setting concrete panels along Spring Alley. Contractors will be placing pre-cast building components for the parking garage.

First Street will be closed to traffic between Spring Alley and Commerce Street beginning Thursday, December 7th, and that section of the street will remain closed until April 5th, 2024 for public safety.

In addition, Commerce Street will also be closed on December 8th for the assembly of the crane. It will be closed from the entrance of Clarksville Police Department headquarters to the entrance of the surface lot at Cumberland Plaza Parking Garage. As soon as the crane assembly has been completed, Commerce Street will reopen.

Beginning December 9th and until further notice, Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, with offices next to the parking garage site, will begin parking its vehicles along the west side of First Street instead of the east side. Hilborn said that this will facilitate unloading and lift operations from trucks on First Street. The sidewalk along the west side of First Street will remain open to pedestrian traffic.

The parking garage construction project is expected to be completed next summer. With the opening of F&M Bank Arena, a planned Clarksville Performing Arts Center (Roxy Regional Theatre), and the continuing overall Downtown Clarksville growth trend, the need for additional downtown parking is being addressed by the City with the planned parking garage that will house 587 parking spaces and 14 electric vehicle charging stations.

The new garage will be adjacent to the existing Cumberland Plaza Parking Garage. It will connect to, and through the existing garage at the Commerce Street and Second Street levels. There will additionally be a pedestrian bridge that will extend from the Second Street level of the garage to 110 Franklin Street, next to the Clarksville Performing Arts Center.

