SpiritFest Illuminates Clarksville’s Christmas Spirit: Pre-Parade Celebration Lights Up Downtown Ahead of 64th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade

Clarksville, TN – For the ninth year in a row, folks who went downtown for the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade were able to arrive early and enjoy a variety of activities at SpiritFest, a holiday-themed event that takes place each year in and around Downtown Commons.

Spirit Fest came about when members of Trinity Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church wanted to create a fun way to provide fun activities, warmth, bathrooms, etc for parade-goers. It has become a much-anticipated addition to the Clarksville Christmas Parade.

Downtown Commons Event Panning Supervisor, Elizabeth Quinton said, “we are hosting Spirit Fest and our annual tree lighting here at Downtown Commons. Mayor Golden and his family will be joined by Chief of Staff Lee Harrell and his family for the lighting of the tree at 4:30pm.

“Spirit Fest started first. When Downtown Commons arrived we partnered with them, and now we have Santa, live music, a nativity scene, food trucks, and more. We’re super excited for all that have come out, and can’t wait to see this year’s parade, which starts at 5:00pm.”

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden spoke briefly before lighting the tree. He was joined by his family, wife Sara, and children Mia, Lydia, and Nash.

“It’s wonderful to see all these amazing kids and families running around, wearing all their Christmas gear and smiling,” Golden said. “The weather is nice, and the whole community is coming together. It’s such a wonderful time of year here in Montgomery County.”

Kris Foust, Spirit Fest Coordinator, has been in charge of the event since it began nine years ago.

“I want to thank Elizabeth Quinton,” Foust said. “She always helps us out. Downtown Commons is such a wonderful Spirit Fest partner. We have Santa Claus set up on the stage, Trinity Episcopal is providing cookies and hot chocolate. There are food trucks and lots of activities for the kids.”

Another popular area at Spirit Fest is the live nativity scene which is set up just outside First Presbyterian Church. Foust contracts with Party Animals to provide donkeys, a camel and other interesting critters with which the kids can interact. Owner, Teresa Harrell also brought a baby kangaroo named Mila, which was very popular with children and adults.

Inside the church, Arts for Hearts was set up with tables, where kids were able to paint and create. Red River Breeze was performing Celtic Christmas music, Seasons, the museum store was offering items for sale, and there was a display of art created by members of Clarksville’s special needs community.

“In the beginning, lots of families were coming down to watch the parade, but there wasn’t much to do and there wasn’t a lot for them to do. Now, Spirit Fest has a life of its own. It’s a great way to spend a few hours getting ready for the parade.”

The official Christmas tree lighting took place around 4:30pm, the sidewalks were filling up with parade-watchers all along the Commons. The parade started at 5:00pm at he corner of 8th and College Streets.

There was a crowd of thousands for this year’s parade. Great weather and wonderful community support made it all a sight to see.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Maggie Houts said this year’s theme was ‘holiday songs’. “This is our 64th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade, and we have 111 entries,” Houts said. “We wanted everyone to have fun with the theme. Mission BBQ is this year’s Grand Marshal. Our Mayors will be out there, along with lots of entries from local businesses, city and county departments, non-profits, and more. Of course, we have marching bands, and Santa Claus will be appearing, riding atop a fire truck.”

