APSU sustainability effort collects 335 pounds of recyclables at home football games

Clarksville, TN – The Office of Community Engagement and Sustainability leads the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Football Recycling Initiative, which has flourished for four years.

Dedicated staff, student workers, and volunteers make up a team that focuses on collecting recyclable plastic bottles and aluminum cans at Austin Peay State University home football games.

The recycling team supported one of our campus’s key sustainability initiatives. Before the football season kickoff, they placed vibrant red recycling bins throughout the stadiums and ensured their removal post-season. They monitored the bins and collected recyclables from stands and suites during and after games.

On Mondays after the games, staff and students empty the remaining liquids from the collected recycling. They weigh the recyclables on an industrial scale before disposing of them in the recycling dumpsters behind the Shasteen building.

The 2023 APSU football season showcased six thrilling home games, with the recycling team attending each one. Their efforts yielded an impressive haul: They collected 186 pounds of recyclable plastic bottles and 147 pounds of aluminum cans, for a total of 335 pounds of recycled material from all home games.

Thank you to all the volunteers and team members who dedicated themselves to this cause; they made a significant impact with their efforts.

“I estimate that 95% of the recyclables don’t make it to the correct bins but are instead left in the stands or tossed away,” said Anthony Troyani, a key member. “That’s where we come in.”

The team eagerly anticipates the next football season, hoping attendees will become more conscientious and responsibly dispose of their recycling and waste. Together, we can enhance sustainability at APSU’s football games.