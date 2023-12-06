Clarksville Academy Groundbreaking

Written by Paige Eiseman

Clarksville, TN – On November 2nd, 2023, a historic groundbreaking took place at Clarksville Academy. Students, families, and communities gathered to mark the beginning of a project that will expand the campus and facilitate continued growth for the premier college preparatory independent school in Montgomery County.

According to Sally Allen, Director of Marketing and Communications, “At Clarksville Academy, everything we do is designed to see our students grow and thrive through academics, athletics, and civic responsibility.

“It is Clarksville Academy’s mission is to promote academic excellence, moral integrity, physical growth, and civic responsibility. These principles are at the cornerstone of a CA education.

“In the past five years, we have experienced a consistent rise in enrollment and an increase in our matriculation for each school year. With this in mind, we have developed strategic, and campus master-plans that will empower Clarksville Academy to better meet the needs of students, now and in the future.

“We’ve come to realize while planning for our future, additional buildings are needed. When considering a capital campaign, timing is always important. Anchored by a shared purpose and a clear vision, Clarksville Academy today exudes positive momentum.”

This momentum began four years ago when the school Administrative Team formed a strategic plan. The school continues to experience exponential growth and student retention, with over 90% of students remaining at the school from year to year. This growth drives the need for expansion in the form of a two-phase plan.

The groundbreaking ceremony marks the official beginning of Phase One of the project, which will include building an academic building to house sixteen classrooms on North Second Street, where the former playground and math house once stood. This building will house the Upper School and focus on Arts, Languages, and Sciences as well as a state-of-the-art MakerSpace for STEAM-focused classwork. These new academic spaces will capitalize on the already impressive college preparatory coursework offerings of the school, with a multitude of Honors, Advanced Placement, Dual Enrollment, and Winterim courses, creating an academic experience that truly prepares students for their college and career goals.

Phase Two of the project is currently in the exploratory stage and includes construction of a second building which will house a third gymnasium and performance stage to serve all grade levels. This building will be located where the former PreK and Kindergarten houses were, facing the main school building along Anderson Drive.

The Clarksville Academy Board of Trustees, and Building and Grounds Committee have worked tirelessly with the Administrative Team, countless community stakeholders, as well as both current and alumni families to make this vision become reality.

The “Building Beyond, Our Future, Your Legacy,” campaign began in the spring of 2023. After securing the lead donation of $1 million from Cathi and Joe Maynard, other donors were inspired. Ten families specifically have made commitments toward the progress of this vision. Those include the Mace Family (Bill and Kerri), Mathis Family (Jacob & Suzanne), Hinote Family (Lloyd and Jennifer), Burger Family (Eric and Christie), Collins Family (Richard and Stacy), Smith Family (James and Elaine), Allen Family (Frazier and Sally), Clift Family (Lamar and Regina), Smith Family (Shan, Susan, Jay and Rachel Vinson), Mabry Family (Lawson and Elizabeth) and the Clarksville Academy Cougar Booster Club.

Leadership gifts such as these have allowed individuals and families to transform an institution, making a dream reality. This campaign will elevate the learning environment of students at CA for years to come. Supporters are invited to consider multiple avenues of giving by making an outright gift or pledging their gift over a period of years. There are currently naming opportunities for classrooms as well as the MakerSpace available for Phase One of the project.

Clarksville Academy has a robust enrollment of 559 students. The average graduating class size is 45 and last year’s class of 2023 secured over $8.1 million in scholarship dollars. Clarksville Academy offers over twenty-five athletic teams, twenty clubs, and

civic organizations and boasts a unique Winterim program for Upper School students. Lower and Middle School students enjoy small class sizes with emphasis on STEAM, Fine Arts, Languages, as well as above state-required recess and physical activity time every school day. Open House opportunities are held multiple times throughout the year, but families are welcome to schedule a tour of the school at any time by contacting Director of Admissions Christie Burger at cburger@clarksvilleacademy.com.

“Clarksville Academy is thriving, which is the next step in our overall plan. This new academic building will allow us to continue growing and providing the best possible education for our students and impacting our community in such a positive way. We could not be more excited to break ground and watch this dream become a reality.” stated Head of School Jennifer Hinote.

To learn more or contribute to the “Building Beyond: Our Future, Your Legacy” campaign, contact Kaleigh Goostree, Director of Development at kgoostree@clarksvilleacademy.com or read more at www.clarksvilleacademy.com/building-beyond/

Photography provided by Graceful Designs Photography, Grace Allen. For bookings or more information, contact Grace at gracefuldesigns00@yahoo.com or via her socials, @GracefulDesignsPhotography.