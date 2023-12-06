32.8 F
Clarksville Police Department is searching for Runaway Juvenile Maleya Jackson

Maleya Jackson
Maleya Jackson

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 13-year-old Maleya Jackson.

She was last seen at her residence on Cottingham Court on December 1st at approximately 1:30pm after the Ring camera captured her getting into a maroon Jeep.

Maleya is 5’1” tall, weighs approximately 105 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Neagos at 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.

