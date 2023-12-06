Clarksville Police Department reports Four Vehicle Crash I-24 Eastbound at Mile Marker 7.4

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently on the scene of a wreck with injuries involving four vehicles on I-24 Eastbound near mile marker 7.4. The crash occurred at approximately 7:06am.

There is one eastbound lane open, and traffic is moving slowly. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene and working on the crash and the status of the injuries is unknown at this time.

