Expressing Gratitude to our Military Families

Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – As Clarksville and the surrounding communities prepare to come together, celebrate the blessings of the past year, and give thanks for the many joys in our lives, I ask you to take a moment also to remember our military men and women and their families.

The holiday season is in full swing, and with Christmas fast approaching, a sense of gratitude permeates my heart as I reflect on memories of my past as an Army wife and Army mom.

It was an amazing experience and honor, experiencing firsthand what military families go through and being humbled as I witnessed the countless daily struggles and quiet sacrifices that so many of our sisters and brothers of service endured, their families, as well.

I know even today, many of our fellow citizens in Clarksville, Fort Campbell, Oak Grove and Hopkinsville are going through challenges quietly, with steadfast courage and wherewithal, and none of us would ever know of it, as they move through the day.

Being surrounded by everyday heroes, constantly inspired me to try to be a little better each day. They helped me, by their actions and display of character, to keep perspective of the bigger picture. Ironically, as a result, my personal problems seemed very small, at times even slightly petty.

Our military community simply accepts their duties, continuing to serve and protect what we all hold most dear. The simple freedom of being able to travel freely to visit family during the holidays is one of the very basics we often take for granted.

It’s important for us to remember that there are empty chairs in homes across the country, left vacant by those who are serving overseas or stationed far from their families. The holiday season often amplifies the challenges they face. The absence of loved ones can cast a long shadow over family gatherings.

Military spouses, parents, and children are left to celebrate without their service member, and it’s a time when the sacrifices they endure becomes even more apparent.

Serving in the military can take a significant toll on the mental and emotional well-being of soldiers and their families. Deployments, constant relocation, the uncertainty of military life, often compounded with separation from one’s close network of family and friends in other parts of the country, all are profoundly challenging.

The holidays can heighten feelings of homesickness and loneliness. Today, I remember all these feelings and do so with deep empathy for our military community.

I also felt tremendous gratitude and understood the importance of local communities and military networks offering support or a listening ear. And when they created generous events and invited us to gather and celebrate in the spirit of family and togetherness.

These acts of kindness went a long way in helping me, and became some of my most cherished moments. Embodying the essence of the holiday, and the spirit of giving, they served as a testament to the importance of being a part of something bigger, having a sense of belonging, and bonding in communion.

Thank you to all our Fort Campbell service members and their families, past and present. Thanks for all your sacrifices. We are aware and are deeply grateful. Thank you to the Clarksville, Oak Grove, and Hopkinsville communities that have embraced and shown so much love and support to our military community. Our histories are intertwined. We are a close-knit family.

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and God Bless Fort Campbell and this community.