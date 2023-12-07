Austin Peay State University names Vikkie McCarthy as Center for Applied Business Research inaugural director

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business recently announced the formation of the Center for Applied Business Research (CABR) with the appointment of Dr. Vikkie McCarthy, professor of management, as the inaugural director.

Through the expertise of Austin Peay State University’s professors, the center aims to produce actionable insights to shape regional business practices. McCarthy will be responsible for administrative oversight of the center’s operations and support faculty members in research development.

“I am honored to assume the role of the inaugural director for the Center for Applied Business Research,” she said. “My objective is to highlight the expertise and knowledge held by our business faculty, fostering a positive impact on our local and regional businesses. The CABR will stand as a testament to the potential of curiosity and knowledge, showcasing the transformative power of research.”

The formation of the center and McCarthy’s appointment represent significant progress in the college’s strategic plan to increase intellectual contributions and scholarly impact to inform and influence business practice throughout the region.

“Our new Center for Applied Business Research is an important vehicle for our college’s efforts to expand the regional impact of our research,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business. “Dr. McCarthy’s administrative experience as a former department chair, coupled with her scholarly experience collaborating with many college faculty members, make her an exceptional candidate for this new leadership role.”

McCarthy will assume her new role beginning in January 2024. She plans to start by organizing the center to develop solutions to enhance organizational performance and competitiveness.

For more information about the CABR, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.