Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran Business of the Month for December Oakland Power Washing

Clarksville, TN – Oakland Power Washing of Clarksville, Tennessee, is a veteran-owned power washing company certified in soft washing and high-pressure cleaning. It currently offers its services to customers in Clarksville, Nashville, Southern Kentucky, and the surrounding areas.

However, the local team’s outstanding service and professionalism is gaining attention everywhere, from Washington, D.C. to Huntsville, AL, and Atlanta, GA.

Oakland offers house and roof soft washing, commercial pressure washing, aggregate cleaning and sealing, paver–stone–patio cleaning, driveway and sidewalk cleaning, and other services.

Anthony Cox, is one of the corporate partners, along with Dave and Christi Hiner, Kristy Perry and Eddie Dziadon. The company was started in 2017. Cox joined when he got out of the Army in 2019.

“Dave and I had been in the same unit,” Cox said. “I knew him and his wife. Eddie is Dave’s neighbor. They’re the ones who originally came up with the idea of a pressure-washing business. When I got involved, I suggested that we bring in an office manager. That’s when Kristy Perry joined the team.

Cox was Infantry, 2nd Brigade. He spent 14 of his 23 years in service at Fort Campbell.

“I’m good at playing Sgt. Major,” Cox said. “When I went off to Brigade, that’s where I met Dave, and we became friends. I came from upper Michigan a little freezing cold town. Coming here in 1998 was huge for me. I really liked the area, and over time all my friends were here. After my 2007-08 deployment, I met my wife here. Her dad is a retired SF guy. She had a great job, we liked the area, and decided to stay.”

Cox says soft washing is the process for cleaning houses, and pressure washing is mainly for concrete. They offer a wide variety of services and business is good, not only because of the quality of their work but also their focus on helping other Veterans find purpose after military service.

“We do a lot of work in Nashville,” Cox said. “We clean up to 10-story buildings. We’ve worked on Amazon plants in Huntsville, AL. We’ve got big contracts with Murray State University, the Country Music Hall of Fame, Music City Center, Opryland Hotel, which we’re at almost every day. The Nashville Symphony is one of our clients.”

“Full blown, in the summer, we run five trucks and fifteen guys. We do hire some college kids as part-time employees, but we mainly employ veterans. We like to employ Veterans while they are finishing their degree. Levi got his degree in Child Psychology while working with us, and then went on to bigger and better things.”

One of the reasons for Oakland’s rapid growth was the decision they made to purchase Hydro Pro Pressure Washing, a Nashville company.

“We partnered with the company at first, then bought the company when the opportunity presented itself,” Cox said. “That has opened a lot of doors for us in Nashville and beyond. Just today, a company from Atlanta called about us subcontracting some work at Fort Campbell. They needed the work done the next day. We moved around our schedule, and we’re going to make it happen.”

There are about 300 pressure washers in Clarksville and Hopkinsville, double that in Nashville.

“When we first looked at this, I said to everyone, pressure washing is usually thought of as a side hustle, but I want to make it a full-blown company,” Cox said. “We started going to conventions in places like Florida. We were meeting guys from all over the country, and overseas. We started getting mentored by guys that had been in the business for a while, and been successful.

“Now, we’re looking at expanding our business. We’re going to start flying drones to wash buildings, and we’re looking at doing epoxy flooring, concrete coating, and garages. I want us to start another business, but we don’t have time right now.”

Currently, Oakland has one team that focuses on residential, the rest stay busy with commercial projects.

Trucks and equipment are a major cost. “Our equipment is stuff you won’t find anywhere, it’s all commercial grade,” Cox said. “I guess, next, maybe midway next year, we’ll expand into the flooring. We are also looking at creating a franchise package.

Oakland’s owners see themselves expanding their business across the United States, while giving purpose and opportunity to their fellow Veterans.

“We want to focus on NCO’s getting out of the Army, and help them as we expand the business, especially in the southwest United States. We recently had to turn down a chance to clean 25 of 300 7-Eleven gas stations, from Washington D.C. southward. It was a short time-frame and we just didn’t have enough crews to handle the job, and maintain what we are doing. If we had a franchise up there, we could have taken that on.”



For more information, go to www.oaklandpowerwash.com or text them at 931.378.2421.