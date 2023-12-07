Clarksville Police Department requests public help identifying Vehicle Burglary Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred on December 3rd at 101 University Avenue at approximately 4:30am.

Two individuals are seen on video surveillance cameras breaking into the vehicle and then running away to an awaiting vehicle. The Clarksville Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects and/or the vehicle.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact CPD Detective Headley at 931.648.0656, ext. 5683.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.