Hopkinsville Community College’s Literary Journal Invites Submissions for 2024 edition

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s literary journal, The Round Table, will be accepting submissions of original, unpublished fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and visual art for its 58th edition now through January 31st, 2024.

Selected contributors to the journal will read from their work at the annual Round Table Readings and Literary Awards Ceremony held in HCC’s Round Table Literary Park in April 2024. During the event, the 58th edition of the Round Table will be unveiled, along with the announcement of the 2024 Round Table Literary Awards and the Roger Selvidge Memorial Art Awards.

The Round Table Literary Journal, named after Hopkinsville Community College’s Round Table Literary Park, is founded upon the idea that all voices deserve representation. Retired HCC instructor Frances G. Thomas along with a group of HCC honor students first published the Round Table in 1966.

Submissions are open to everyone, no matter their location. Consult the detailed submission guidelines at https://rebrand.ly/RoundTableJournalEmail submissions to Hp-roundtable@kctcs.edu

For additional information or questions, contact Elizabeth Burton 270.707.3887 or Caitlin Chester 270.707.3965.

