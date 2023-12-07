Roxy Regional Theatre announces Scholarships Available for Spring 2024 School of the Arts

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre is pleased to announce the GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club’s inaugural scholarship program to support and encourage young and budding artists’ involvement in the Roxy’s School of the Arts youth acting program.

These scholarships are available for the Spring 2024 semester of School of the Arts, beginning January 13 and culminating in the students’ mainstage production of The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition in May 2024.

The principal aim of this scholarship program is to offer financial support to students ages 8 to 18 in our community with a passion and interest in the performing arts, who may not otherwise be able to participate in the Roxy’s veteran program.

Scholarship awards will be applied to the tuition rate for the School of the Arts and will range in amounts from $250.00 to $500.00. (Number of scholarships and amounts will be determined based on the number of qualified applicants.)

The scholarship application deadline is December 23rd, 2023. The application form is available at roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts. A completed application form should be emailed to schoolofthearts@roxyregionaltheatre.org along with a letter from the student describing their interest in theatre and what participating in the School of the Arts program and being able to perform in a mainstage musical would mean to them. Applicants should also explain how a lesser scholarship amount, if awarded, would be helpful and/or what impact would be had if it were not granted.

The Spring 2024 semester of the School of the Arts runs from January 13th through May 4th, 2024. Class meets at the Roxy Regional Theatre (100 Franklin Street) on Saturdays from 9:30am to 12:30pm. (Please note: Class will not meet March 16th.) The registration deadline for the School of the Arts is noon on Friday, January 12th, and space is limited. Tuition is $125.00/month.

About the General Federation of Women’s Clubs

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.

GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to making a difference in Clarksville and surrounding communities. The Clarksville Women’s Club believes in taking action with urgency in order to raise public awareness about some of the most pressing issues facing today’s society.

For more information, visit gfwcclarksvillewomensclub.com.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.