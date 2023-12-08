60.2 F
APSU holds annual G.H.O.S.T. Halloween event

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Greater Halloween Options for Safe Trick-or-Treating, aka G.H.O.S.T. has become a much-anticipated Fall tradition at the university.

APSU’s Student Government Association does a great job of hosting the event each year. What began as a safe Halloween celebration for the children of the university’s students, faculty, and staff now welcomes local families to join in the fun.

Usually, thousands attend the event, at which APSU clubs and organizations dress up, set up tables and tents, and provide candy, games, and fun activities for children from the entire community.

