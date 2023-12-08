Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball faces rival Murray State at F&M Bank Arena, Saturday

Austin Peay (3-5) vs. Murray State (4-2)

Saturday, December 9th, 2023 | 5:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team returns home to face longtime rival Murray State in a Saturday 4:00pm, Red Out game on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

The last time the Governors played at home was on November 10th when they lost to Chattanooga.

Austin Peay (3-5) is looking for its first win in the new F&M Bank Arena as it faces the Murray State Racers for the 97th time in program history. The APSU Govs are coming off of a 75-78 double-overtime loss to Mercer in Georgia on December 2nd. Shamarre Hale and Abby Cater scored 19 points each in the loss, and Hale grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

Murray State (4-2) enters the matchup after a 93-73 victory at Southern Indiana on December 1st. Five Racers scored in double digits, with Katelyn Young providing a team-high 17 points.

In the last meeting between the two teams, the Governors earned a 71-67 victory at Murray after scoring 32 points in the fourth quarter, giving them the nonconference win.

Broadcast Information

Radio: All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM and simulcast on LetsGoPeay.com/watch. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip.

WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield– PxP)

Watch Live: All home and ASUN Conference matches this season will be aired on ESPN+.

ESPN+ (Alex Gould – PxP / Ethan Schmidt – Color)

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head Coach Brittany Young needs just seven victories for the most wins by an APSU head coach over their first three seasons.

Returning for the Govs is Shamarre Hale, who was the 2023 ASUN Sixth Player of the Year and received Second Team All-ASUN and ASUN All-Tournament honors. She was also a unanimous Preseason All-ASUN Team selection.

Hale is ranked fifth in the ASUN with 6.9 rebounds per game.

Also returning is Anala Nelson, who was an ASUN All-Freshman honoree, Tiya Douglas, Briah Hampton, and Gabby Zapata Smalls.

Nelson has started in 37 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003 when the APSU Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

The 2023-24 roster includes seven newcomers: Sandra Lin, Alyssa Hargrove, JaNiah Newell, Cur’Tiera Haywood, and Jeanine Brandsma. La’Nya Foster from Riverdale, Georgia, is the only freshman.

Lin is ranked fourth in the ASUN and 76th in the nation with 4.5 assists per game. She is also ranked fifth in the ASUN in both assists and assists/turnover ratio, with a value of 36 and 1.44, respectively.

Austin Peay State University is ranked first in the ASUN in field-goal percentage (45.1) and second in field-goal percentage defense (38.2).

Series History

Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series, 50-46. The APSU Govs lead the series 33-15 in Clarksville, trail 15-30 in Murray, and 2-1 at neutral sites.

Tickets, Please

