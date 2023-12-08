Cumberland Winds Concert Band playing at Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

Clarksville, TN – The Cumberland Winds Concert Band recently returned to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to perform a program that included marches, film scores, folk melodies and period music.

One of this year’s highlights was CJ Puentes on tuba performing “Tuba Tiger Rag” as played by the Canadian Brass.

The event, which is always free and open to the public, drew a nice crowd to the library’s atrium. Cumberland Winds promotes quality musical performances with a wide variety of ensembles, and offers public concerts, musical support of private events, musical training and master classes.

