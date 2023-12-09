47.2 F
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts Declares State of Emergency, Curfew

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The following is a statement from Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, regarding a State of Emergency and Public Curfew to be enforced in the City of Clarksville in the wake of the Clarksville tornado damage of Saturday, December 9th, 2023:

“In accordance with Section 1-1204 of the Official City Code, and in light of the natural disaster occurring today, I am declaring the City of Clarksville to be under a State of Emergency. In furtherance of the State of Emergency, I find it is necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of the community to place the City under a Curfew for tonight (12/9) and tomorrow night (12/10) beginning at 9:00pm.”

